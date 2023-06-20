IDVV plans to launch AI based apps in 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / The pace of innovation and development in generative artificial intelligence (A.I.) is unprecedented. At International Endeavors Corporation (OTC PINK:IDVV) we believe this is just the beginning. How, where, and why we will use this technology will be broad-and beyond our imagination. Early estimates value the generative A.I. market at $1 trillion.

Not only does this technology have the potential to change how we search for and create content, but it can also improve our daily lives. With generative A.I., your smartphone can become a true digital assistant, enabling you to communicate naturally and receive thoughtful answers. PC users can use it to read or compose emails, draft documents, and create presentations automatically. In vehicles, a conversational in-car assistant can provide recommendations for recharging the vehicle, purchasing a parking permit, or ordering dinner on the way home. Store A.I. kiosks and smart carts will assist shoppers by making menus with recipes using weekly specials, budget constraints, and family preferences.

Recently IDVV announced its LOI to acquire Scribs, a privately held entity with several artificial intelligence technologies. The exciting part of this acquisition is the entry into the smart device AI product market. Scribs has developed several different technologies that IDVV plans to incorporate into its AI division WITech.

1. Health and Wellness - AI Diet App

Nutrition Apps are among the top subscription based revenue apps in both Apple and Googles App store. Scribs has developed an AI based nutrition app that incorporates recipe suggestions, diet, workout routines, body scanning, and medical advice into one complete service. Users will be able to communicate with their smart device as if talking to an assistant, working with the app to create their own custom diet and workout routine, see the results in real-time, and be held accountable.

2. Scheduling - AI Scheduling App

Organizations both big and small rely on schedules. It's one of the key components to being successful. Scribs has been developing a scheduler that can work for private individuals, or families as well as businesses. Current methods such as telling Apple's Siri to create an event are great, but by utilizing AI it can be better.

We're developing a scheduler that can suggest different tasks you may want to add to your schedule. A scheduler that does more than what it is told, it makes suggestions. Examples such as "it looks like it's been a while since a haircut, want me to book one for you?" or in the AI Diet App discussed earlier "it's time for a body scan, when would you like to do it?"

IDVV believes entrepreneurs and professional service providers such as attorneys will love the scheduler. Currently there are various ways potential clients can book a way to speak to a representative about services. This scheduler will also incorporate AI to allow potential clients to call in and book appointments instead of having to do it on a computer.

Jeremy Smith of IDVV stated "We plan on staying ahead of the industry, and this will enable us to begin working with devices such as iPhone, Android, Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, etc. As stated previously, due to the vast amount of services we'll be providing we will be announcing the uses in several updates over the next several weeks, and are launching a website dedicated to our AI developments by July 1st."

Other Recent IDVV Company Announcements

Restructuring Corporate Debts

As previously announced we have been working with holders of corporate debt and have successfully reached an agreement to settle our debts with a combination of cash, and stock that is restricted and/or issued with up to 2 year lock up agreements.

We believe these steps will increase shareholder value and bring us closer to being able to up list to OTCQB. Please feel free to email and questions.

We encourage everyone to follow us.

Twitter

https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

Website

https://IDVVCORP.COM

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company focused on Clean Energy, Crypto and A.I.

Specializing in solar technology, battery storage, as well as clean energy crypto mining options for both on & off grid.

We're currently implementing EV2G / Bi-directional charging options, thus allowing you to use your electric vehicle as a means of a backup battery, or to sell power back to the grid.

In 2022 IDVV started to offer its clients a Clean Energy Crypto mining solution. Our Plug-n-Play mining rigs can be installed in existing or current systems and allows the option to sell power back to the grid or mine crypto currency with any power surplus.

In 2023 We acquired WITech as part of an expansion into the AI Sector. We are incorporating AI technology into our crypto offerings, and developing a platform for AI Content Marketing.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Bill Martin, Vice President

Phone: 1-619-343-3199

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: International Endeavors Corporation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/760874/Scribs-Artificial-Intelligence-Acquisition-Allows-Entry-Into-Smart-Device-AI-Products



