Pega to Support Client Success with AWS through Acceleration of Pega Cloud Adoption

1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2023

Expanded investment in Pega Cloud on AWS will help drive joint client success

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today announced at the PegaWorld® iNspire annual conference that it is expanding its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Under this new agreement, Pega will work with AWS to expand the investment in programs designed to accelerate the adoption of Pega Cloud® running on AWS.

The combination of Pega and AWS helps ensure critical Pega applications are supported with high scalability, reliability, and security while being continuously monitored and updated with the latest Pega Cloud innovations. Pega and AWS have focused on providing solutions in highly regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and public sector, including Pega Cloud for Government, powered by Amazon GovCloud.

As part of Pega's long-standing relationship with AWS, the companies will continue to work together so clients can accelerate their IT modernization efforts – including leveraging joint generative AI solutions – and maximize their investment in Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation.

The core elements of this new agreement include targeted AWS investment in key programs for accelerating migrations or deploying net new Pega Cloud on AWS installs. AWS and Pega will also invest in solution innovation, demonstrating the power of Pega Cloud solutions on AWS to potential Pega clients.

To expand the benefits to mutual partners, the agreement will include programs designed to help global systems integrators with go-to-market investment to integrate key AWS services such as Amazon Connect, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon Textract to support use cases with intelligent document processing, predictive maintenance, customer service, and customer engagement, among others.

The relationship with AWS is focused on bringing the latest innovations to clients. Pega recently announced Pega GenAI™, which will provide a set of 20 new generative AI-powered boosters across Pega Infinity™ '23 to make it even easier, faster, and more powerful to use. Pega is planning to provide clients access to the generative AI capabilities of Amazon Bedrock, a managed service that makes pre-trained foundation models easily accessible via an API, to build generative AI-powered business applications supported by Pega Cloud on AWS. Pega and AWS will also invest in additional go-to-market activities to raise awareness of the value of Pega Cloud.

In addition, AWS is the cloud sponsor of PegaWorld iNspire being held this week at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The conference brings together experts and industry leaders to demystify technologies like generative AI and intelligent automation and illustrate how enterprises can practically apply them to turbocharge productivity, improve low-code app development, and optimize customer engagement.

Pega Cloud powers some of the world's largest organizations, running mission critical solutions that maximize customer value, simplify service, and boost efficiency. It uses capabilities inherent in Pega's low-code AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation solutions to automate the delivery and management of cloud services. Coupled with the largest global collection of Pega expertise in the world, Pega Cloud delivers a complete Pega experience for clients.

Quotes & Commentary
"The combined power of Pega and AWS further strengthens Aflac's cloud strategy," said Shelia Anderson, CIO, Aflac. "We can seamlessly integrate key AWS services into our Pega-powered workflows so our employees and customers have exceptional experiences interacting with Aflac. The ability to procure Pega Cloud through AWS Marketplace strengthens our ability to manage costs and streamlines the process."

"Pega has worked with AWS for a long time to provide a secure and reliable way to help our shared clients work smarter, unify experiences, and adapt instantly to rapid change," said Judy Buchholz, senior vice president, global partner ecosystem, Pega. "This new agreement builds on this foundation by helping some of the world's leading organizations accelerate their critical cloud modernization projects so they can meet the increasing demands of their customers."

"AWS and Pega work backwards from our customers' needs to help drive the most value out of their mission critical cloud investments," said Chris Grusz, managing director, technology partnerships, AWS. "Building on AWS and Pega's existing relationship, we look forward to continuing to help organizations drive innovation and better adapt to today's dynamic market conditions and meet their business goals."

About Pegasystems
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit http://www.pega.com/

Press Contact:
Sean Audet
Pegasystems
[email protected]
(617) 528-5230
