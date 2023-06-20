Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX: DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”) announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

Each of the seven nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 10, 2023 provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Docebo received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Jason Chapnik 24,718,290 92.259% 2,074,014 7.741% Claudio Erba 26,704,491 99.672% 87,813 0.328% James Merkur 26,672,139 99.551% 120,165 0.449% Kristin Halpin Perry 26,602,558 99.292% 189,746 0.708% Steven E. Spooner 26,399,126 98.532% 393,178 1.468% William Anderson 26,727,873 99.760% 64,431 0.240% Trisha Price 26,727,808 99.759% 64,496 0.241%

In addition, Docebo reports that an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as Docebo’s auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Docebo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

