Docebo Inc. Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

1 hours ago
Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX: DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”) announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

Each of the seven nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 10, 2023 provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Docebo received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Jason Chapnik

24,718,290

92.259%

2,074,014

7.741%

Claudio Erba

26,704,491

99.672%

87,813

0.328%

James Merkur

26,672,139

99.551%

120,165

0.449%

Kristin Halpin Perry

26,602,558

99.292%

189,746

0.708%

Steven E. Spooner

26,399,126

98.532%

393,178

1.468%

William Anderson

26,727,873

99.760%

64,431

0.240%

Trisha Price

26,727,808

99.759%

64,496

0.241%

In addition, Docebo reports that an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of KPMG LLP as Docebo’s auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under Docebo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s end-to-end learning platform, organizations worldwide are equipped to deliver scaled, personalized learning across all their audiences and use cases, driving growth and powering their business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613623972/en/

