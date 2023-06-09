Insider Sell: President & CEO Edward Pesicka Sells 237,856 Shares of Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On June 9, 2023, President & CEO Edward Pesicka sold 237,856 shares of Owens & Minor Inc (

OMI, Financial), a global healthcare solutions company. This sale comes as part of a series of transactions made by Pesicka over the past year, during which he has sold a total of 475,710 shares and purchased 0 shares.

Owens & Minor Inc is a leading provider of healthcare solutions, including medical and surgical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and supply chain management services. The company operates through three segments: Global Solutions, Global Products, and Proprietary Products. With a focus on improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs, Owens & Minor serves healthcare providers and manufacturers across the globe.

Insider Trends

Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 5 insider sells for Owens & Minor Inc. This indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying, which could be a signal for investors to monitor the stock closely.

1668709847387865088.jpg

Valuation

On the day of Edward Pesicka's recent sale, shares of Owens & Minor Inc were trading at $20.99 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $1.506 billion.

1668709855361236992.jpg

With a price of $20.99 and a GuruFocus Value of $31.13, Owens & Minor Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.67. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the insider selling trend and the stock's undervalued status, investors should keep a close eye on Owens & Minor Inc. While the company's fundamentals may be strong, the recent insider selling activity could be a cause for concern. It is essential for investors to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

