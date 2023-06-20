On June 13, 2023, the Board of Directors of Patterson Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on, or about, August 4, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 21, 2023.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain is equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivalled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

