SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., June 13, 2023

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank has ranked #1 as a BEST Employer in the Extra Large (330+) Employer category in Business NC Magazine. The nod, announced in the June issue, features 50+ employers (categorized by number of employees) in the state who were selected for the designation out of hundreds of nominations. To win the award, the company's employees were surveyed based on questions about organizational health, leadership, engagement, work-life balance, pay, training, benefits and corporate social responsibility. The companies selected will be honored at a gala in late June in Greensboro.

Anne Stoneham, Director of HR for First Bank said of the award, "We have focused on the culture of our company for many years and it's nice to see that being celebrated with this award. First Bank is very excited to receive this title and we can't wait to celebrate together at the awards ceremony and all year long for that matter! We work very hard to create an environment that is inviting, exciting and motivating, and as we grow that becomes harder and harder but we remain steadfast in that focus. We are grateful for our associates who took the survey and make working here a joy but also to Business NC Magazine for the honor."

See all the honorees HERE.

June has been busy for First Bank, in addition to the Best Employers award and ceremony on June 22, First Bank has been tallying the work done throughout the Carolinas for "Teach Children to Save", where bankers entered school classrooms and/or organization meet ups and taught young people the value in saving, budgeting, and other financial education topics. With each school or organization at which associates taught sessions, First Bank gave $1000 to that school or organization, totaling $172,000. Bankers taught 12,885 students in 189 different presentations. Additionally, First Bank was named the title sponsor for the upcoming Bookmarks Festival, adding to the efforts of our First Bank Book Club, giving books to partner non-profits, students in schools at author visits, and at story-times in local communities. Learn more at https://localfirstbank.com/about-us/corporate-citizenship/

About us:
First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $12.4 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 118 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

