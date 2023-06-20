Grindr and MISTR Join Forces for "God Save the Queens" Pride Fundraiser Series Benefiting Local Drag Artists and the ACLU Drag Defense Fund

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As part of their shared and ongoing commitment to support and celebrate the queer community, Grindr+and+MISTR+are+teaming+up+this+Pride+season for a celebratory party series honoring the beloved community of drag artists and performers who keep Pride alive all month—and all year.

In 2021, Grindr partnered with GayCities and GoFundMe to help raise funds for the ‘Save Our Spaces’ initiative benefitting LGBTQ social venues around the country whose businesses were threatened by COVID lockdowns and closures.

This year, “God Save the Queens” will continue these efforts by rallying support around a different mainstay of the community currently under threat: the beloved drag performers who rely on freedom of expression to earn their living and keep our community proud year-round. Donations up to $25k made to the ACLU%26rsquo%3Bs+Drag+Defense+Fund will be matched by MISTR as part of their commitment to this vibrant community of artists and performers.

On Thursday, June 15, Grindr and MISTR will host 6 Pride parties at iconic queer spaces across the U.S. This campaign is more than just a party—it’s a chance to support the art form of drag, fight for equality and freedom of expression, and help queer, trans, and non-binary drag performers from all walks of life continue to do what they do best: entertain, uplift, and earn a living with their prodigious talents.

Tristan Schukraft, President & CEO of Mistr, said: “It’s more important than ever for us to step up in support of Drag Queens and everyone in the LGBTQ+ community. By joining forces with Grindr and local LGBTQ+ communities across the country, we are able to raise awareness and funds for the ACLU Drag Defense Fund, which MISTR will be matching up to $25,000.”

“Drag is the lifeblood of our community. Drag queens have long kept the community mobilized through times of both celebration and strife,” said Grindr’s Alex Black. “With this beloved art form under attack by anti-LGBTQ legislation across the country, we wanted to support and celebrate these artists and performers and help them shine brighter than ever before.

The Pride parties will be located at beloved local gay bars in Los Angeles, Chicago, NYC, San Francisco, Dallas, and Ft. Lauderdale, and each party will include: free drink tickets, Grindr Unlimited passes, merch giveaways, and performances from fabulous local drag talent. Grindr users can find all the info for their respective city’s event right in the Grindr app, and members of the community not located in one of the select cities can still support the cause by making a donation to the ACLU+Drag+Defense+Fund+here—donations up to $25k will be generously matched by MISTR.

EVENTS:

New York City (Hardware Bar) 7-10pm
Darienne+Lake - RPDR Season 6 finalist and RPDR: All Stars 8 contestant (currently airing)

Dallas (The Round-up Saloon) 8-11pm
Ra%26rsquo%3BJah+O%26rsquo%3Bhara - Winner of RPDR: Canada Vs.The World, RPDR All Stars 6 Runner-up and RPDR Season 11 contestant

Ft. Lauderdale (Georgie’s Alibi Monkey Bar) 8-11pm
Roxxxy+Andrews - RPDR Season 5 Finalist and RPDR: All Stars 2 Top 4 Finalist

West Hollywood (Hi Tops Bar) 7-10pm
Mayhem+Miller - RPDR Season 10 contestant and RPDR All Stars Season 5

Chicago (Charlie’s Bar) 9-12pm
Denali+Foxx - RPDR Season 13 contestant (Denali+%26amp%3B+Kahmora%26rsquo%3Bs+%26ldquo%3B100%25+Pure+Love%26rdquo%3B+Lip+Sync)

San Francisco (Hi Tops Bar) 7-10pm
Rock+M.+Sakura - RPDR Season 12 contestant

About Grindr

With nearly 13 million monthly active users in virtually every country in the world, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of the queer community since its launch in 2009. The company continues to expand its ecosystem to enable gay, bi, trans and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. Grindr is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. The Grindr app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

About Mistr

MISTR is the largest telemedicine provider offering free online PrEP and STI testing in all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make PrEP and HIV care available to all who need it – 100% free. No doctor's office, no paperwork and free delivery. mistr.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230613597470r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613597470/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.