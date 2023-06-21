On June 12, 2023, Richard Wehrle, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Alamo Group Inc, sold 1500 shares of the company's stock. This transaction comes amidst a year of insider activity that has seen both buys and sells within the company. In this article, we will take a closer look at Richard Wehrle's recent trade, Alamo Group Inc's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Richard Wehrle of Alamo Group Inc?

Richard Wehrle serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Alamo Group Inc. He has been with the company since 2012 and has played a significant role in the company's financial management and growth. With his extensive experience in finance and management, Wehrle has been instrumental in guiding the company through various market conditions and ensuring its continued success.

Alamo Group Inc's Business Description

Alamo Group Inc is a leading provider of high-quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture, and other applications. The company's products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, and related aftermarket parts. Alamo Group Inc operates through three business segments: Industrial, Agricultural, and European. The company serves customers in over 65 countries and has a strong presence in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and the Relationship with the Stock Price

Over the past year, Richard Wehrle has sold a total of 1500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale of 1500 shares took place at a price of $182.28 per share, giving the stock a market cap of $2.23 billion. The insider transaction history for Alamo Group Inc shows that there have been 1 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year.

It is important to consider the overall trend of insider transactions when analyzing the relationship between insider activity and stock price. The following insider trend image provides a visual representation of this activity over the past year:

As seen in the image above, there has been a mix of insider buys and sells over the past year. This could indicate that insiders have varying opinions on the company's future prospects and stock valuation. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial performance and market conditions, when interpreting insider transactions.

Valuation

Shares of Alamo Group Inc were trading for $182.28 apiece on the day of Richard Wehrle’s recent sale. This gives the stock a market cap of $2.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 18.98, which is higher than the industry median of 15.09 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a price of $182.28 and a GuruFocus Value of $174.32, Alamo Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. This means the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The following GF Value image provides a visual representation of this valuation:

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, Richard Wehrle's recent sale of 1500 shares of Alamo Group Inc may be indicative of his personal assessment of the company's valuation and future prospects. However, it is essential to consider the overall trend of insider transactions, the company's financial performance, and market conditions when interpreting this activity. Based on the GF Value, Alamo Group Inc's stock is currently Fairly Valued, which may provide investors with an opportunity to evaluate the company's prospects and make informed investment decisions.