Supply & Demand Chain Executive Names Covenant Logistics as a Recipient of the 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

This award profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named Covenant Logistics Group, Inc as one of the winners of this year’s Top Supply Chain Projects award, which profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline and improve the supply chain.

“From demand planning and forecasting to implementing the ultimate in warehouse automation, the past 12 months has seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “That’s why it’s important today’s supply chains run on collaboration.”

“Companies partnered to implement each other’s software and technology and work smarter, together. And it's these partnerships that have enabled many supply chain organizations to better manage inventory, reduce costs, retain employees, track data and analytics and build resilience for whatever disruptions may lie ahead,” Mayer adds.

“At Covenant, our customer's success is our success, so we start by aligning our goals with our customers. Customers who partner with Covenant for their distribution projects bring us in as a critical part of their team. Having this level of collaboration and trust allows us to design a solution that can meet not only the current needs of the network but also be attentive to our customers' five and ten-year strategic plans and how we will contribute to that vision.” Says Jim Massengill, Senior Vice President of Warehouse Operations.

“Our customers come to us to operate complex distribution channels on their behalf, which means building an operation whose people, processes, and systems are ready to tackle not just customer supply and demand chain challenges for the next three years, but for the next 10 or 15 years as well. Once our operations meet the productivity and execution standards that are needed, our focus turns to our engineering and continuous improvement teams to break down and document all the workflows we interact with or execute to see where we can improve efficiency, streamline, or automate.” Massengill continues.

“Our customers tell us that our operations are viewed as conduits for evaluating the rest of their 3PL network and often their internal processes and workflows. We take that responsibility very seriously and are proud of our ability to execute for our customers and be a crucial part of their success.” Says Nathan Cowart, Vice President of Contract Sales.

Go to https://sdce.me/av7r0h to view the full list of Top Supply Chain Projects winners.
Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards.

About Covenant
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capabilities. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CVLG."

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

Media Contact:
Angie Harrison
+1.423.463.3291

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0706916-e0a8-4b94-a65d-1e84ca008a11

ti?nf=ODg1NzgwMSM1NjQ2MDY1IzIwMTg5Njk=
Covenant-Logistics-Group-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.