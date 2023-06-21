SAN JOSE, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Live -- Zscaler, Inc. ( ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced a set of advanced security solutions designed for IT and security teams to leverage the full potential of generative AI while preserving the safety of enterprises’ intellectual property and their customers’ data. By employing its vast data pool, Zscaler utilizes AI/ML or generative AI to not only predict breaches, but also recommend policies to deliver superior threat detection, prevention and response.



Delivering impactful AI-powered outcomes requires large volumes of diverse, high-quality data and a sophisticated AI engine to precisely train AI models to produce meaningful and accurate results. Zscaler’s AI advantage is the result of 15 years of expertise and leadership in developing and operating the world’s largest cloud security platform, which processes more than 300 billion daily transactions from users, IoT/OT devices, workloads and business-to-business communications. The platform's proxy-based architecture and cloud security data lake combined with Zscaler’s large language models (LLM) for secure connectivity provide one of the most comprehensive views of an organization's security posture while also delivering large volumes of valuable anonymized training data to continuously improve the AI models and intelligently predict breaches with precision at an unprecedented pace.

“Generative AI presents a game-changing inflection point in technology, and the organizations that have large volumes of relevant, private enterprise data to seize its potential today will emerge as leaders tomorrow,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman and Founder, Zscaler. “Recognizing the significance of this technology years ago, we’ve implemented AI and ML capabilities to dramatically improve multiple services from data protection to digital experience monitoring. Today, Zscaler is taking a quantum leap forward by introducing a suite of security capabilities that allow our customers to safely harness the power of new generative AI tools to predict and stop breaches.”

Zscaler’s rich suite of AI-powered security innovations helps organizations accelerate their AI transformation journeys while providing the foundation to fully capitalize on generative AI going forward.

Zscaler has delivered innovations that will help customers on their secure AI transformation journeys:

Data Protection for AI: Zscaler Data Loss Prevention (DLP) prevents potential data leakage and enables organizations to record and retain content, including prompts to generative AI queries and outputs of publicly available LLMs and AI applications, for security and audit purposes in their own environments.

Zscaler Data Loss Prevention (DLP) prevents potential data leakage and enables organizations to record and retain content, including prompts to generative AI queries and outputs of publicly available LLMs and AI applications, for security and audit purposes in their own environments. AITotal™: A comprehensive risk scoring system for an exploding number of AI applications, taking into account the applications’ risk profiles and privacy policies.

A comprehensive risk scoring system for an exploding number of AI applications, taking into account the applications’ risk profiles and privacy policies. AI Visibility and Access Control: A new URL category and cloud application specifically tailored for monitoring AI application usage. This innovative solution offers the versatility to establish a variety of disparate policies for different user sets and groups, granting organizations precise control over access to AI applications. By implementing cloud-based remote browser isolation, Zscaler provides an additional layer of security while restricting potentially hazardous actions, such as uploads, downloads, and cut-and-paste functions when accessing AI applications.



Zscaler has recently developed the following innovations, currently in preview, that will harness generative AI to deliver precision outcomes:

Security Autopilot™ with breach prediction: A proactive approach to securing data by enabling AI engines to continuously learn from changing cloud-based policies and logs. By recommending policies and performing impact analysis, Security Autopilot simplifies security operations while helping improve security posture control and preventing future breaches. This is currently piloted by ThreatLabz, Zscaler’s advanced threat research and incident response team.

A proactive approach to securing data by enabling AI engines to continuously learn from changing cloud-based policies and logs. By recommending policies and performing impact analysis, Security Autopilot simplifies security operations while helping improve security posture control and preventing future breaches. This is currently piloted by ThreatLabz, Zscaler’s advanced threat research and incident response team. Zscaler Navigator™: A simplified and unified natural language interface to enable customers to interact with Zscaler products and access relevant documentation details using a seamless, secure and user-friendly approach.

A simplified and unified natural language interface to enable customers to interact with Zscaler products and access relevant documentation details using a seamless, secure and user-friendly approach. Multi-Modal DLP: Traditional DLP solutions are limited to understanding and managing text and image-based data, and the world has transitioned to a broader set of visual and audio multimedia formats. Zscaler will revolutionize the way DLP will operate by integrating generative AI and multi-modal capabilities into its DLP offerings to protect customers’ data from leakage across various media formats beyond text and images, such as video and audio formats.



To watch these innovations being announced live on stage and replay select breakout sessions, please register for Zenith Live ’23 virtually here .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our planned products and upgrades, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations of Zscaler are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and a significant number of unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from statements made in this message, including any performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial and operating results are included in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can locate these reports though our website at http://ir.zscaler.com or on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these terms or other similar words. Zscaler based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events that it believes may affect its business. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this message are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Zscaler

Zscaler ( ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Pavel Radda

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Bill Choi, CFA

[email protected]