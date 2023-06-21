Insider Sell: Kenneth Krause Sells 12,000 Shares of Rollins Inc

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 12, 2023, Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Rollins Inc (

ROL, Financial), sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock. This move comes amidst a year of insider selling activity for the pest control services provider. In this article, we will take a closer look at the company, Kenneth Krause's role, and the implications of this insider sell.

Who is Kenneth Krause?

Kenneth Krause has been with Rollins Inc since 2013 and currently serves as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer. In his role, Krause is responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, tax, treasury, and investor relations. Prior to joining Rollins, Krause held various finance and accounting positions at other companies.

Rollins Inc's Business Description

Rollins Inc is a leading provider of pest control services, operating through a network of subsidiaries that provide residential and commercial services. The company's primary services include termite and pest control, as well as other services such as insulation, wildlife management, and lawn care. Rollins operates under several well-known brands, including Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, and Western Pest Services. The company has a strong presence in North America and has been expanding its operations internationally.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, Kenneth Krause has sold a total of 12,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a significant portion of his holdings in the company. The insider transaction history for Rollins Inc shows that there have been no insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 26 insider sells during the same period.

1668891038577590272.jpg

This trend of insider selling could be a cause for concern for investors, as it may indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that the company's prospects are not as strong as they once were. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's valuation and overall market conditions, before drawing any conclusions.

Valuation and Stock Price Relationship

Shares of Rollins Inc were trading at $40.78 apiece on the day of Kenneth Krause's recent sell, giving the stock a market cap of $20.15 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 53.10, which is higher than the industry median of 16.79 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

1668891047096221696.jpg

With a price of $40.78 and a GuruFocus Value of $42.80, Rollins Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the recent insider sell by Kenneth Krause and the overall trend of insider selling at Rollins Inc may raise some concerns for investors, it is essential to consider the company's valuation and other factors before making any investment decisions. Currently, the stock appears to be fairly valued based on its GF Value, and investors should continue to monitor the company's performance and any changes in insider activity moving forward.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.