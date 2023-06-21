SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. ( LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health – today announced Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:



Capital One Securities 2nd Annual Spatial Biology and Proteomics Virtual Research Summit: On Tuesday, June 20, at 10:30 am ET, David King PhD, Senior Vice President, Global Research and Development, will participate in the “Pushing the Envelope of Technology with Increased Sensitivity and Higher Plex on the Horizon” Panel. Dr. King will also participate in a company presentation at 2:35 pm ET.

Due to the format of these events, webcasts will not be available. Presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at Events & Presentations.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

