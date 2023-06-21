Today, Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have honored monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, as one of this year’s Best+Workplaces+in+New+York.

This is monday.com’s third time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 16. As a leader in the work management category, monday.com is dedicated to creating an inclusive, collaborative, and transparent culture that empowers its employees. To do this, monday.com implements a variety of initiatives to create connections, foster productive collaborations, and empower its employees to be autonomous and agile.

“Awards that recognize the incredible effort we put into our workplace culture are so much more than just feathers in our cap — they’re a true reflection of how monday.com operates behind the scenes and how our employees really feel working here,” says Mike Lamm, VP of People, North America, monday.com. “Creating a workplace where 97% of employees say it’s a ‘great place to work’ doesn’t happen overnight. It’s cultivated through awareness and intentional choices that ensure employees have the support, resources, and opportunities they need to succeed.”

This announcement comes on the heels of the company opening its North American headquarters in New York in September 2022. Located at 225 Park Avenue South, the 110,000-square-foot space tripled the team’s overall footprint in New York City, expands over four floors, and accommodates more than 600 workstations for its employees. As monday.com continues to invest in its North American headquarters and other regional offices, the company is currently hiring for open roles across sales, customer success, operations, and more.

To determine the Fortune+Best+Workplaces+in+New+York%26trade%3B+List, Great Place To Work collected more than 170,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust+Index%26trade%3B+Survey, employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

The Best Workplaces in New York list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great+Place+To+Work+Certified%26trade%3B, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in New York,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These great companies are laser-focused on their most valuable asset: their people. The result? Higher productivity and performance, and faster rates of innovation.”

“Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in New York,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “In a challenging economy, these companies have demonstrated the increasing value of ensuring that employees feel valued.”

monday.com also ranked as Fortune’s Best Workplace for Parents™ and in New York™ in 2022, as well as Medium Workplaces™, for Millennials™, and in New York™ in 2021.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code- no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 186,000 customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in New York

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, more than 170,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in New York List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great+Place+To+Work+Certified, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the New York region. Read+the+full+methodology.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

