Community West Bancshares Named to American Banker Magazine Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

GOLETA, Calif., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community West Bancshares (“Community West” or the “Company”), ( CWBC), parent company of Community West Bank (the “Bank”), announced its inclusion in American Banker magazine’s annual list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts under $2.0 billion in asset size.

In its June 12, 2023 article, American Banker ranked Community West Bancshares 124th on its Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts list based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/2022 (Source: Capital Performance Group). The rankings include publicly-traded banks and thrifts with less than $2 billion in assets.

“American Banker is a highly respected industry publication and it is an honor to be favorably recognized on this prestigious list of community banks,” said Marty Plourd, Chief Executive Officer. “Being listed in the Top 200 is a great affirmation of our extraordinary staff and their commitment to our customers and to the communities we serve.”

Company Overview

Community West Bancshares is a financial services company with headquarters in Goleta, California. The Company is the holding company for Community West Bank, the largest publicly traded community bank serving California’s Central Coast area of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Community West Bank has seven full-service California branch banking offices in Goleta, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Oxnard and Paso Robles. The principal business activities of the Company are Relationship Banking, Manufactured Housing lending and Government Guaranteed lending.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve and are subject to significant risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such statements, including, but not limited to, risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, deterioration in the strength of the United States economy in general and of the local economies in which we conduct operations, the effect of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, continued high inflation, disruptions in credit and capital markets and government policies that could lead to a tightening of credit and an increase in credit losses, our ability to attract and retain deposits and other sources of funding and liquidity, the impact of recent bank failures and other adverse developments to financial institutions and the general reaction by bank customers and by investors in the capital markets regarding the stability and ability of banks to meet ongoing liquidity demands, risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, weather, natural disasters, climate change, increased unemployment, deterioration in credit quality of our loan portfolio and/or the value of the collateral securing the repayment of those loans, including those involving real estate, reduction in the value of our investment securities, the costs and effects of litigation and of adverse outcomes of such litigation, the cost and ability to attract and retain key employees, a breach of our operational or security systems, policies or procedures including cyber-attacks on us or third party vendors or service providers, regulatory or legal developments, United States tax policies, including our effective income tax rate, and our ability to implement and execute our business plan and strategy and expand our operations as provided therein. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including the risk factors contained in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available in the “Investor Relations” section of our website, https://www.communitywest.com/sec-filings/documents/default.aspx. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact: Martin E. Plourd, Chief Executive Officer
805.692.4382
www.communitywestbank.com
ti?nf=ODg1Nzg2OCM1NjQ2NDM5IzIwMjY5Mjg=
Community-West-Bancshares.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.