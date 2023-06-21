Newegg Uses AI Behind the Scenes to Review Marketplace Product Listings

1 hours ago
Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, announced today that it is using AI to automate the review process for website product description content for all new marketplace product listings. Using a combination of the latest natural language processing models, the AI-driven quality assurance (QA) program has achieved a strong success rate.

Newegg is using AI to perform QA on marketplace product listings.

Programmed to analyze text for grammar, spelling and inappropriate words, phrases and trademarked brand names, the tool reviews thousands of new marketplace product listings per day. On average, the AI rejects approximately 8% of new marketplace product descriptions, which prompts Newegg employees to contact sellers to ensure their product text is accurate. Based on feedback received, the AI is re-programmed on a continuous basis to learn and improve as it ingests data and receives direction.

“Our AI model’s aim is to help our marketplace sellers easily list up to thousands of their products quickly and accurately to get the products ready to generate sales,” said Jeff Lin, Senior Director of Business Intelligence for Newegg. “We’re programming with AI across our tech platforms and finding ways for AI to improve experiences and solve problems.”

Lin continued, “Since implementing the new AI-driven automated QA tool in early May, Newegg has saved meaningful hours of employee manual review time each day. By using AI on repetitive manual tasks, employees are able to focus on more complex duties geared towards improving our overall customer experience.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

