Results of Annual General Meeting and General Meeting

1 hours ago
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

(“Biodexa” or the “Company”)

Results of Annual General Meeting and General Meeting

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (“Biodexa” or the “Company”) ( BDRX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain, announces that at its Annual General Meeting and subsequent General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions put to the Company’s shareholders were duly passed.

The full text of, inter alia, the resolutions proposed and passed at the Annual General Meeting and General Meeting can be found in the Notices of the Annual General Meeting and General Meeting on the Company's website at:
https://biodexapharma.com/investors/corporate-governance//#company-information
For more information, please contact:


Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC
Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO
Tel: +44 (0)29 2048 0180
www.biodexapharma.com
Edison Group (US Investor Relations)
Alyssa Factor
Tel: +1 (860) 573 9637
Email: [email protected]

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (listed on BDRX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain. The Company’s lead candidate, MTX110, is being studied in aggressive rare/orphan brain cancer indications including recurrent glioblastoma and diffuse midline glioma.

MTX110 is a liquid formulation of the histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor, panobinostat. This proprietary formulation enables delivery of the product via convection-enhanced delivery (CED) at potentially chemotherapeutic doses directly to the site of the tumour, by-passing the blood-brain barrier and avoiding systemic toxicity.

Biodexa is supported by three proprietary drug delivery technologies focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines. Biodexa’s headquarters and R&D facility is in Cardiff, UK. For more information visit www.biodexapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of legislation in the United Kingdom and/or United States. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management’s belief or interpretation. All statements contained in this announcement that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements.

Reference should be made to those documents that Biodexa shall file from time to time or announcements that may be made by Biodexa in accordance with the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any projections or forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Biodexa are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as may be required under relevant laws in the United States, Biodexa does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or events otherwise arising.

