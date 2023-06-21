Cerus Corporation Celebrates World Blood Donor Day 2023

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) is proud to announce its celebration of World Blood Donor Day 2023.

In 2005, the World Health Assembly designated June 14 as World Blood Donor Day to recognize and thank blood donors across the world for their important contributions to the global blood supply. For 2023, the focus of this day is on those patients who rely on blood products over their lifetime, and the donors who make this possible, with the slogan “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.”

“Over the last few years, it has been more evident than ever before that our blood supply is fragile,” stated William ‘Obi’ Greenman, Cerus’ president and chief executive officer. “Those individuals who choose to donate repeatedly are essential to the availability of all blood products for transfusion. We are honored to support – and be a part of – this community.”

Although blood centers everywhere are continuously recruiting for new donors, the pool of available donors remains small and geographically limited. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 118.5 million blood donations are collected annually around the world, with 40% of these donations collected in high-income countries, which contain only 16% of the global population. A wide variety of patients regularly receive blood transfusion, including cardiovascular surgery, transplant surgery, massive trauma, cancer, obstetric, and childhood anemia patients.1

“Blood products for transfusion are essential to a functional healthcare system, yet they continue to be in short supply on a regular basis across the globe. At Cerus, we are focused on enabling both blood safety and availability through technology innovation, including expansion of donor eligibility when feasible,” Greenman continued. “Whether for daily transfusion requirements or pandemic preparedness, the blood supply depends on the generosity of donors every single day.”

In recognition of World Blood Donor Day, Cerus will host a blood drive at company headquarters and encourages everyone to participate in supporting blood product availability in their local communities.

  1. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/blood-safety-and-availability

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex (commonly referred to as INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex), a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

