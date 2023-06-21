Rimini+Street%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, continues to experience growing client demand and praise for its Rimini+Consult%26trade%3B professional and advisory services. Rimini Consult helps clients meet and accelerate business needs with customized, vendor-agnostic, project-based engagements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614323858/en/

Rimini Street's Rimini Consult™ professional and advisory services sees growth in demand. (Graphic: Rimini Street)

Better Model

Today’s CIOs and IT leaders face an ever-expanding complexity in the maintaining, orchestrating and strategic planning of a robust IT landscape to serve the future needs of the business. Competing factors such as interoperability, cybersecurity, staff and skill shortage, and limited budget, to name a few, create additional layers of challenges.

A different professional services model is required to meet these evolving challenges.

The Rimini Consult model, team and processes are built to accommodate specific, client project needs, rather than being based on a standard engagement model like that used by many other professional service firms. The most well-matched, experienced team members are assigned from a deep bench of experts.

“Other vendors often offer a narrow scope of solutions, or are focused on selling additional services, which take clients down paths that require more investment than necessary to achieve business results,” said Bill Carslay, Rimini Street senior vice president and general manager of Rimini Consult. “Rimini Consult takes a holistic approach to meeting client needs by ‘doing the minimum work, at fair cost, to achieve maximum results for the client.’”

Better and More Specialized Expert Services

Rimini Consult’s suite of professional services covers a wide spectrum of solutions that enables IT to serve as a valuable partner to the business, bringing forth greater capability, speed and scale to the organization through the power of technology.

Whether clients are using a combination of Oracle, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, commercial databases, open-source databases or other enterprise software, Rimini Street has the specialized expert services clients need:

Roadmap and Strategy

Analysis, recommendation and development of the enterprise software strategy and roadmap custom-designed with a Smart Path to achieve business goals aligned to an organization’s needs

Technology Assessments

Deep dive into a specific subject or trouble area to help understand the root cause of issues or challenges and provide a path forward

Staff and Skills Augmentation

Resourcing models that flex to meet demand during peak business periods with a wide range of IT professional services

Bespoke/Custom Projects

Design and implementation of niche projects/customizations to provide new or changed functionality without the need to upgrade or migrate software releases/products

Interoperability and Integration

Process analysis and solutions that help future-proof technology, provide interoperability assurance and enable composable ERP

Security Strategy and Hardening

Assess, design, and implement a better, holistic security strategy and roadmap

Observability and Monitoring

Health checks and implementation of monitoring solutions to identify potential risks

Cloud and Data Migrations

Move ERP applications and databases to Cloud and open-source database environments while reducing time to optimization

Better People

Rimini Consult draws on the thousands of years of combined experience of hundreds of extraordinary, expert engineers with extensive enterprise software and technology experience.

Clients are assigned highly skilled specialists, selected to meet the unique needs of each client engagement. Each Rimini Consult expert has the depth and breadth of experience and required certifications to help successfully achieve the desired outcomes.

Better Outcomes

Unlike software and other service providers who bring preconceived ideas of what they are trying to sell, Rimini Consult focuses on achieving the business goals with an agile approach, embraces each client’s unique, customized IT environment, and considers every solution from multiple angles that are not tethered to a specific product or software release.

“We recognize the criticality of designing the right path to success, the Rimini Smart Path™, as each hour, each day counts towards the ability of the client to complete strategic projects and innovate boldly,” notes Carslay. “We design for both quick and long-term wins and positive impact that adds real value.”

Rimini Street, with its track-record of delivering “extraordinary technology solutions powered by extraordinary talent” to more than 5,100 global clients to date, is collecting an impressive list of success stories that show a wide range of Rimini Consult capabilities.

Recent Rimini Consult successful project examples include:

System Split: Assisted a globally recognized brand in the splitting of their company into multiple, separate entities, each retaining SAP software as the core system.

System Consolidation: Helped with a large ERP consolidation project, rolling multiple organizations, each with its own, customized Oracle E-Business Suite instance, into a single E-Business Suite instance.

Complex Issue Diagnostics & Resolution: University+of+Technology+Sydney+%28UTS%29, Australia’s leading higher education establishment, turned to Rimini Consult to analyze and troubleshoot its lagging reporting system responsible for sharing pertinent data of its 40,000 students to the government to continue receiving billions of dollars in funding. “In less than 20 days of work, Rimini Street was able to reduce our data reporting time from 30 hours to under two minutes,” said Robert Laws, Application Enterprise Support Manager at UTS. “This saved an incredible amount of talent resources and time for UTS – their SLAs are incredible, as is the accuracy of their solution.”

These transformative projects represent significant long-term value for clients. Rimini Street’s ability to deliver on-time, accurate, and highly valuable professional services serve as the foundation for successful client outcomes.

Explore the full Rimini Street portfolio of ultra-responsive, trusted and proven support, managed+services, security, integration, observability, professional+services and Rimini+ONE%26trade%3B end-to-end outsourcing solutions for SAP, Oracle and Salesforce applications to support competitive advantage, profitability and growth.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software and a Salesforce and AWS partner. The Company has operations globally and offers a comprehensive family of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software, and enables clients to achieve better business outcomes, significantly reduce costs and reallocate resources for innovation. To date, over 5,100 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted enterprise software solutions provider. To learn more, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any recessionary economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our ability to sustain or achieve revenue growth or profitability and manage our cost of revenue; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle, and risks relating to retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; challenges of managing growth profitably; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; actions in response to any lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic, operational and financial impacts on our business; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves; our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 3, 2023, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2023 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614323858/en/