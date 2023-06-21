ARCHBOLD, Ohio, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M Bank (“F&M), an Archbold, Ohio based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ( FMAO) today announced its newest full-service office is now open. The new office is located at 335 South College Ave., Oxford, OH 45056.

Phil Lucas, Regional President, stated: “We are excited to expand our presence in Oxford and surrounding areas. For the past three years, we have served the Oxford market through a highly productive Loan Production Office. As a community-focused financial institution, we believe our core values and relationship-based banking model meet the personal and business banking needs of Oxford. We look forward to supporting families and businesses in the greater Oxford area.”

As a full-service office, F&M Bank will offer the Oxford community comprehensive in-branch financial products, as well as online and digital banking solutions. F&M offers an array of personalized consumer and business banking products and services. The Oxford office is staffed with four local bankers who are eager to serve the individual financial needs of the Oxford community.

“I’m proud to be part of the F&M team here in Oxford and further develop existing client relationships as well as cultivate new relationships. If you aren’t familiar with F&M, I invite you to come in and speak with our talented team of bankers,” said Amy Hammons, Commercial Banker.

The new Oxford office complements the existing F&M office network in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. This will bring F&M’s total office network to 34 full-service locations.

“With the success of our Loan Production Office, Oxford is a natural fit for us to expand our footprint with a full-service office. Communities like Oxford have sustained the success of F&M for over 126 years and we look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship for years to come,” concluded Lars Eller, President and CEO.



About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.