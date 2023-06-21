Cingulate to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II Presented by Maxim Group and Hosted by M-Vest

KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. ( CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer, Pharm D, has been invited to participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest.  The three-day conference will kick off Tuesday, June 20th at 9:00 AM EST, and conclude on Thursday, June 22nd. 

Dr. Schaffer will partake in a company discussion on Thursday, June 22nd at 10:30 AM EST.

The conference will be hosted live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member: Click Here to Reserve your seat

About the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim and Hosted by M-Vest
The exponential growth in knowledge and expertise in science and medicine continues to drive opportunities in the healthcare space. These include multiple therapeutic categories and emerging technologies, which our presenting companies at this year’s Maxim Healthcare Conference are focused on, and for many, that includes key data-driven events in 2023. Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology and medical device companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. We will also be hosting several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging.

About Cingulate®
Cingulate Inc. ( CING), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary PTR™ drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of neurological disorders, Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR™ technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders. Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com.

Investor Contact:
Thomas Dalton
Vice President, Investor & Public Relations, Cingulate
913-942-2301
[email protected]

Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
214-597-8200
[email protected]

