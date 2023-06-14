Core Sound Imaging Announces Studycast & EchoSolv™ Integration

35 minutes ago
PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., June 14, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Sound Imaging, Inc., creators of the Studycast system, and Echo IQ, creators of EchoSolv,™ entered into an agreement which enables Studycast users to leverage EchoSolv™'s AI-powered Aortic Stenosis detection technology. Studycast clients will be able to easily route selected echo study images to EchoSolv™ and incorporate the resulting analysis into their reports.

This partnership enables seamless integration of AI-powered Aortic Stenosis detection & imaging and reporting workflow.

"This landmark agreement enables Echo IQ to place the diagnostic power of EchoSolv™ in the hands of customers quickly and simply. We look forward to supporting Core Sound Imaging in showcasing the integration at ASE, later this month." said Echo IQ Executive Chair, Andrew Grover, about the signed agreement. The integration will be demonstrated at the 34th annual ASE conference, held from June 23-26 in National Harbor, MD.

The Studycast Integration Program, announced earlier this month, enables users to exchange DICOM information with vendors. This new development aims to bring the powerful measurement and analysis capabilities of today's AI offerings to Studycast clients in an efficient and accessible workflow.

"This integration will empower Studycast clients to seamlessly integrate AI-powered detection of Aortic Stenosis into their imaging and reporting workflow," said Laurie Smith, COO at Core Sound Imaging. "We look forward to bringing the AI-backed decision support of EchoSolv™ to our clients."

About Core Sound Imaging, Inc.
Since 2007, Core Sound Imaging has provided leading-edge solutions for the medical imaging workflow, including image storage, a zero-footprint viewer, and a robust suite of interpretation and structured reporting tools. The company's flagship solution, the Studycast system, is currently used by hospitals, private practices, clinical research labs, and education programs in 49 US states and territories and 7 countries.

About Echo IQ
Echo IQ (ASX: EIQ) uses AI-driven technology and proprietary software to improve decision making in Cardiology. Echo IQ's cloud-based decision-support software, EchoSolv™ aims to provide physicians with a reliable tool to identify patients at-risk of structural heart disease who may benefit for further referral.

EchoSolv™ aims to improve the current standard clinical workflow associated with diagnosis and treatment, holding exceptional promise following the recent clinical trial at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, Australia, in which a 72% increase in severe in-guideline aortic stenosis patients was detected over cardiologists alone. This study was based on 9,189 patients' echocardiograms and concurred with similar results in previous clinical trials at St Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne and Beth Israel Deaconess at Harvard Medical School.

SOURCE Core Sound Imaging, Inc.

