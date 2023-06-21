MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that James Litinsky, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

About MP Materials

MP Materials (NYSE: MP) produces specialty materials that are vital inputs for electrification and other advanced technologies. MP’s Mountain Pass facility is America’s only scaled rare earth production source. The company is currently expanding its manufacturing operations downstream to provide a full supply chain solution from materials to magnetics. More information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fmpmaterials.com%2F.

