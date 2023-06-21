Biocept%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC) (“Biocept” or the “Company”), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and service, announces that management will present at the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, June 20 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time). Biocept’s discussion will be hosted by Maxim Group Senior Research Analyst Michael Okunewitch.

Registration information to become an M-Vest member for access to the live and archived presentation webcast is posted to Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations section of the Biocept website.

About M-Vest

M-Vest is a division of Maxim Group LLC that serves to allows investors access to investment opportunities online and to provide a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders to share information. The platform provides insights on current market trends through presentations from innovative emerging growth companies and commentary from industry thought leaders via live events and Q&A.

About Biocept

Biocept is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for patients with carcinomas or melanomas. Our experts have spent years working to change the way physicians look at cerebrospinal fluid in cancer patients. Biocept has developed a unique, patented methodology to isolate cancer material that is shed from the primary tumor, such as CSF tumor cells (CSF-TCs) and cell-free DNA (cfDNA). As such, Biocept is a leading commercial provider of testing services designed to enable clinicians to rapidly detect and monitor cancer biomarkers from a cerebrospinal fluid sample.

