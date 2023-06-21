Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or “the Company”), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, announced today that following its recently communicated intention to explore a dual listing on Paris Euronext, Coty will host an in-person investor event in Paris on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 2 pm CET/8am ET.

The event will provide a comprehensive overview of Coty, its strategic pillars and value proposition to the European investment community, including the Company’s strong progress in cementing its position as a global beauty powerhouse with a diversified portfolio and multi-channel offering. The presentation will build upon recent investor updates and emphasize Coty’s rich heritage and significant commitments to Europe.

Coty’s Chief Executive Officer, Sue Y. Nabi, and Chief Financial Officer, Laurent Mercier, will provide insights into Coty’s strategic direction, financial performance, and growth opportunities. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A.

The livestream can be accessed on Coty’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.coty.com. The replay of the event and associated presentation materials will also be available under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section following the completion of the event.

