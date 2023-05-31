PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) ("Opera"), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a recurring semi-annual cash dividend program for holders of Opera's ordinary shares as well as American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing two ordinary shares.

Lin Song, Co-CEO, commented: "Opera has a proven track record of driving profitable growth, and we remain disciplined in generating healthy cash flows. Establishing a regular, recurring dividend enables Opera to continue sharing the benefits of a scaling business with its shareholders."

Opera's first semi-annual dividend under the program will be $0.40 per ADS. Payment will be made to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023 (the "Record Date"). Dividends to be paid to the holders of ADSs through the depositary bank, The Bank of New York Mellon, will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement. The Company expects the depositary bank to distribute dividends on or about July 12, 2023.

The aggregate amount of this initial dividend is approximately $36 million, based on a total of 89.9 million ADS equivalents outstanding as of May 31, 2023. Opera's cash expense will, however, be limited to approximately $11 million, which relates to holders of ADSs only. The remaining $25 million that relates to ordinary shares and would otherwise be payable to Opera's majority shareholder, Kunlun Tech Limited ("Kunlun"), will be offset against Opera's remaining $57.2 million present value receivable from Kunlun following the sale of Opera's former stake in Star Group Interactive Inc. ("StarX"). Future dividend payments on Kunlun's ordinary shares in Opera will also be offset until the StarX receivable with interest is fully satisfied.

Opera intends to pay regular semi-annual dividends, with each payment subject to the approval of Opera's Board of Directors. The form, frequency and amount of future dividends will depend upon Opera's future operations and earnings, capital requirements and surplus, general financial condition, contractual restrictions and other factors that Opera's Board of Directors may deem relevant.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, gaming, Web3 and news products are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com .

Learn more about Opera at investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

