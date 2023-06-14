American Outdoor Brands Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Release and Conference Call Alert

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 14, 2023

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial results on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, after the close of the market. The full text of the press release will be available on the company's website at www.aob.com under the Investor Relations section.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial and operational results. Speakers on the conference call will include Brian Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Fulmer, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call may include forward-looking statements. The conference call and webcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific). Those interested in listening to the conference call via telephone may call directly at (833) 630-1956 and ask to join the American Outdoor Brands call. No RSVP is necessary. The conference call audio webcast can also be accessed live on the company's website at www.aob.com, under the Investor Relations section.

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces innovative, top quality products under its brands BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT!; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit www.aob.com.

Contact:
Liz Sharp, VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(573) 303-4620

favicon.png?sn=CG28429&sd=2023-06-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-outdoor-brands-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2023-financial-release-and-conference-call-alert-301850402.html

SOURCE American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

