NEW YORK, June 14, 2023

Three-Day, Virtual Event Brought Together Executives from Over 75 Publicly Traded Firms

During Individual Presentations, 1-on-1 Meetings and Fireside Chats, Attendees Assessed the Current Environment, as well as the Prospects of Individual Companies and Sectors Heading Into the Second Half of 2023

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced the conclusion of its 23rd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. It was held virtually June 12 – 14.

The event brought together senior executives from over 75 publicly traded companies representing a range of industries. They included business and industrial services; consumer products; food and grocery; consumer services; hardlines/broadlines; lodging, leisure and residential real estate; and specialty finance.

During the event – which reflects the breadth of Oppenheimer's intellectual capital in these market segments – participants took part in individual presentations, one-on-one discussions and fireside chats. Its timing offered an ideal opportunity to discuss the current investing environment, the crucial back-to-school shopping season later this summer and consider how consumer and e-commerce stocks could perform during the second half of 2023.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

