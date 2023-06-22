Insider Sell: Manmeet Soni Sells 82,796 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 13, 2023, Manmeet Soni, COO, CFO, and President of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 82,796 shares of the company's stock. This sale comes as part of a trend of insider selling over the past year. In this article, we will take a closer look at the insider transactions, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc's business, and the stock's valuation.

Who is Manmeet Soni?

Manmeet Soni is the Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and President of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. He has been with the company since 2019 and has extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Reata, Soni held various leadership positions at other pharmaceutical companies, including Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacyclics.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc's Business Description

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for the treatment of severe and life-threatening diseases. The company's primary focus is on developing drugs that target the activation of Nrf2, a transcription factor that promotes the resolution of inflammation and oxidative stress. Reata's lead product candidates, bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, are in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of chronic kidney disease and Friedreich's ataxia, respectively.

Analysis of Insider Buy/Sell and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, Manmeet Soni has sold a total of 109,137 shares and purchased 0 shares. The insider transaction history for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 24 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend of insider selling may raise concerns for investors, as it could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued or that they are losing confidence in the company's prospects.

1669283637255733248.jpg

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading for $102.71 apiece on the day of Manmeet Soni’s recent sell. This gives the stock a market cap of $3.84 billion.

Valuation

With a price of $102.71 and a GuruFocus Value of $12.23, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 8.4. This means the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

1669283642834157568.jpg

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Manmeet Soni, along with the overall trend of insider selling over the past year, may raise concerns for investors. Additionally, the stock's current valuation suggests that it is significantly overvalued. Investors should carefully consider these factors before making any investment decisions regarding Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.