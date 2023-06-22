Walker & Dunlop Continues Push to Diversify CRE

There is no better time than the present to discuss the diversity problem in the housing and real estate industry. Minorities account for over 48 percent of the U.S. renter population, and single women account for 42.5 percent of renters. However, only four percent of real estate companies are owned by women or minorities. To bridge this gap, Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop%2C+Inc. is increasing its efforts to amplify the DE&I conversation. Through its representation in CRE%3Ci%3EUnited%3C%2Fi%3E%26%238480%3B, the company facilitates connections for members that widen their networks and access to capital. This month, the company also released an informative and engaging CREUnited video and launched its new DE&I report highlighting the importance of inclusion.

CREUnited

CREUnited, an alliance of commercial real estate industry leaders, is committed to improving diversity and accelerating asset management for women- and minority-owned firms.

Through these strategic partnerships, CREUnited partners have closed over a half billion dollars of transactions since its inception in 2021. In addition, between 2019 and 2022, six minority-led firms in the CREUnited network collectively saw a 75 percent increase in transaction volume. Today, CREUnited has closed over $670 million, with six diverse sponsors, and four corporate partners providing capital for the transactions. Watch the newly released CRE%3Ci%3EUnited%3C%2Fi%3E+Video for more insights.

With a 2023 action plan that includes a goal of $1 billion in volume production, five new client acquisitions, and two new corporate partnerships, CREUnited is committed to using its collective power to knock down diversity barriers in the CRE industry.

DE&I Report

Walker & Dunlop’s newly released DE&I Report provides internal and external stakeholders with the opportunity to learn about the company’s commitments, programs, challenges, and achievements in 2022. It reflects the engagement and growth of employees as well as emphasizes the importance of DE&I in the company’s corporate culture. The report also features insightful content regarding goals and accomplishments of the W&D Employee Resource Groups (ERGs).

Accomplishments from the report include:

  • Increased Women in AVP/AD+ positions by 3% from 2020 to 2022
  • Increased Racial/Ethnic diversity in AVP/AD+ positions by 2% from 2020 to 2022
  • Expanded and enhanced the ERG community by:
    • Introducing the AAPI ERG in 2022
    • Reviving the Caregivers ERG
    • Initiating process to start a Neurodiversity ERG in early 2023

Access the report here.

“As part of our efforts to become the DE&I leader in the commercial real estate industry, we are committed to creating opportunities for all while building an environment where our people experience acceptance, support, and the ability to fulfill their full professional potential. In doing so, we hope to significantly improve the communities within which we live, work, shop, and play,” said Irelynne Estevez-Waller, vice president of diversity and inclusion at Walker & Dunlop.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

