Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3AHL) today announced that Casa Berardi plans to restart operations on June 15th following the partial lifting of Quebec’s ban on access to the road to the mine.

The Company expects to resume normal production rates in the next few days as work crews are recalled. Stockpiled lower-grade ore will be fed to the mill until underground and surface mining resumes.

The impact of the suspension and restart on Casa Berardi’s production and cost guidance will be updated in the second quarter earnings release.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3A+HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

