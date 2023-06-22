Crown Crafts to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Results on June 22, 2023

GONZALES, La., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to release the results of its operations for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Olivia W. Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer and Craig J. Demarest, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference at 10:00 am Central Daylight Time on that day to discuss the Company’s results and answer appropriate questions.

Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5504 and ask to join the Crown Crafts, Inc. call. The teleconference can also be accessed in listen-only mode by visiting the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com. The financial information to be discussed during the teleconference may be found on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website after earnings are released.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the call through 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time on September 22, 2023. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 in the U.S. or (412) 317-0088 from international locations and enter replay access code 3562443.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs, toys and disposable products. The Company operates through its four wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc., Manhattan Group, LLC, and Manhattan Toy Europe, Ltd., which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

