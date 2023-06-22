Sensus Healthcare to Participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference Hosted by M-Vest

BOCA RATON, Fla, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. ( SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces its participation in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference hosted by M-Vest. Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sardano, President and General Counsel, and Javier Rampolla, Chief Financial Officer, will be featured on the Aesthetics Industry Panel, taking place from 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday June 20, 2023. The panel will be moderated by Maxim Group Executive Managing Director of Research Anthony V. Vendetti.

The panel will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up here to become an M-Vest member.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100, SRT-100+ and SRT-100 Vision systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

