Metabolic Syndrome: The Silent Epidemic On The Rise And How BioRestorative Therapies Inc. Is Helping Fight It

1 hours ago
MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Once a lesser-known health condition, now a problem crippling millions of people around the world: metabolic syndrome is unfortunately on the rise.screenshot%202023-06-14%20at%204.30.28%20pm.png

Due to the increasing sedentary lifestyle of screens and phones, a highly-processed diet, and a combination of other external factors like stress and genetics, the number of people with metabolic syndrome has skyrocketed recently. In fact, it now reportedly affects almost 35% of Americans, potentially leading to a strain in healthcare in the near future.

However, what is particularly worrying is the dramatic increase in specific groups of people. In younger adults, about one in five have metabolic syndrome, while in people over 60, nearly half have it. Similarly, the number of obese adults increases with age, with obesity affecting almost half of those 60 years and older. Among Hispanic adults 60 years and older, the rates of metabolic syndrome are exceptionally high, with nearly 60% having this condition and almost half being obese.

A Combination Of Risk Factors

In order to be diagnosed with metabolic syndrome, individuals must check off at least three of these risk factors: carrying too much weight (classified as overweight or obese), elevated levels of triglycerides and cholesterol, high blood pressure, and high blood sugar. People with metabolic syndrome are also more likely to suffer from heart disease, obesity, diabetes (specifically type 2) and strokes.

How do people with this syndrome treat the onslaught of health issues? Diet and exercise play a role, but some will have to turn to medicine and even surgery to alleviate its effects. No patient's treatment is the same, which can cause those with this "lifelong condition" grief and frustration. Not addressing underlying factors can lead to even certain cancers, which makes the situation dire.

How ThermoStem® Is Addressing The Problem Of Metabolic Syndrome

With this complex problem in mind, one company is harnessing the body's ability to tackle fundamental conditions contributing to metabolic syndrome. BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) isa clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies based on stem-cell technology. Its ThermoStem® program harnesses the body's ability to create new brown fat tissue from human brown adipose-derived stem cells.

Stem cells, essentially functioning as a blank slate that can become any kind of cell that our body needs - like skin, blood, or even brain cells - are the key players in this formula.

BioRestorative Therapies' groundbreaking study revealed that brown adipose tissue actually burns energy instead of storing it. More brown adipose tissue can lead to weight loss by boosting metabolism and reducing blood sugar and fat levels. Doing so can help lower the factors involved in metabolic syndrome, including the chance of developing obesity and diabetes.

Companies like Altimmune, Eli Lilly and Co., Pfizer Inc andNovo Nordisk A/S are also in the metabolic treatment space for conditions like obesity and type 2 diabetes - but ThermoStem® is a biologic and not a synthetic drug. Thus, the hope is that it is safer than these alternatives.

ThermoStem® is a part of the growing global metabolic disorders therapeutics market, expected to be worth $110.58 billion by 2029. As interest increases in this area, BioRestorative will continue to hone its products - tapping into the body's own healing processes to improve the lives of patients everywhere.

Visit https://www.biorestorative.com for more information on the company and its product candidates.

Featured photo by Bru-nO on Pixabay.

