Altimmune Announces Oral Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data in Treatment of NAFLD at Upcoming EASL International Liver Congress™ 2023

1 hours ago
Presentation Selected for Best of EASL Summary Slides

Altimmune to Host a NASH KOL and Investor Reception on June 22, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Stephen A. Harrison, Medical Director, Pinnacle Clinical Research and Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Oxford University, will present the results of its 24-week clinical trial of pemvidutide in the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in an oral presentation at the EASL International Liver Congress™ 2023 in Vienna, Austria. Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and non-alcohol steatohepatitis (NASH).

Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Title:Pemvidutide, a GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, Significantly Reduces Liver Fat, Fibro-inflammation, and Body Weight in Patients with Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease: a 24-week Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial (Presentation ID OS-063)
Presenter:Stephen A. Harrison, M.D., Medical Director, Pinnacle Clinical Research and Adjunct Professor of Medicine, Oxford University
Date/Time:Friday, June 23, 2023, at 8:30 am CEST


Best of EASL Summary Slide Deck

Dr. Harrison’s presentation was selected for the Best of EASL Summary Slides, a compendium highlighting the most noteworthy contributions to the 2023 EASL program. A copy of the presentation will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

NASH KOL and Investor Reception

Altimmune will host a reception in Vienna for NASH KOLs and investors on Thursday, June 22 at 6:30 PM CEST. Please click here if you are interested in attending the reception and to receive additional details.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of patients with liver diseases and obesity. The Company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Richard Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
[email protected]

