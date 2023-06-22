illumin Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO and NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin (TSX:ILLM, ILLM) (“illumin” or “Corporation”), a Journey Advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, today announced that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held earlier today, all director nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:

NomineeVotes “For”% Votes ForVotes “Against”% of Votes Against
Tal Hayek13,181,16099.180%109,0370.820%
Sheldon Pollack13,158,78899.011%131,4090.989%
Roger Dent9,362,51570.447%3,927,68229.553%
Paul Khawaja13,223,12699.495%67,0710.505%
Igal Mayer13,161,01799.028%129,1800.972%
Michele Tobin13,227,04699.525%63,1510.475%
Yishay Waxman13,159,13899.014%131,0590.986%

In addition, the other items of business at the Meeting, being (a) the re-appointment of auditors of the Corporation, (b) approval for the Corporation to change its name from "AcuityAds Holdings Inc." to "illumin Holdings Inc.” (the “Name Change”), and (c) approval of the unallocated awards, rights and other entitlements under the Omnibus Incentive Plan, were also approved, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor
Votes “For”% Votes For Votes “Against”% of Votes Against
18,294,19399.834%30,4940.166%


Approval of the Name Change
Votes “For”% Votes For Votes “Against”% of Votes Against
18,891,18599.655%65,4580.345%


Approval of Unallocated Awards, Rights and Other Entitlements under the Omnibus Incentive Plan
Votes “For”% Votes For Votes “Against”% of Votes Against
9,218,24769.361%4,071,95030.639%

About illumin:

illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The Corporation’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. illumin is a business name of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. which the Corporation uses as an operating name for its business.

For further information, please contact.

Daniel Gordon
Investor Relations Manager
illumin
416-218-9888
[email protected]		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations – Canada
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
[email protected]		David Hanover
Investor Relations – U.S.
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1220
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODg1ODcyOSM1NjQ4ODI0IzIyNDYzNTk=
AcuityAds-Holdings-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.