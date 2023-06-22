Sonic+Foundry%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO), the trusted leader in video capture, management and streaming solutions, today announced that its Vidable%26trade%3B business, which offers AI-powered analytics and transformation solutions for video, will partner with its Video+Solutions business to develop an offering focused on supporting the events market. The announcement dovetails with Vidable GM Mike Snavely’s appearance yesterday at Meeting+Planners+International%26rsquo%3Bs+annual+World+Education+Congress (MPI WEC23), which included leading a session titled %26ldquo%3BLeveraging+the+Power+of+AI%3A+How+Artificial+Intelligence+is+Disrupting+the+Events+Industry%26rdquo%3B.

Sonic Foundry CEO Joe Mozden, Jr. commented, “The partnership that our Video Solutions business recently+established with CTI Meeting Technology has given us a deeper window into the growing need for events-specific AI solutions. This represents a massive go-to-market opportunity for our Vidable business, particularly given the immediate access to prospective customers that our Video Solutions team can facilitate. Over the next several months, our Vidable and Video Solutions businesses will pursue this market opportunity as a joint initiative, one of many examples of how our team is capitalizing on the opportunities inherent in Sonic Foundry’s new ‘family of brands’ corporate structure.”

Snavely elaborated, “The discussions around AI at MPI WEC23 were very productive, and further validated our belief in the value of the market opportunity for events-oriented video AI. Accordingly, the next phase of Vidable’s go-to-market strategy will involve partnering with Video Solutions customers to mine video captured at live conferences for insights that help sponsors understand attendee sentiment and help conference promoters better serve the needs of their attendees. Ultimately, we believe this is a model for helping organizations to substantiate the ROI of event sponsorship with far more definition than was previously possible.”

As of June 2023, Vidable has initiated and sold transactions representing over a million hours of AI transformations for enterprise video. It has also begun expanding its business outside the U.S. with the establishment of a GDPR-compliant instance of Vidable in the E.U.

About Sonic Foundry

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Madison, Wis., Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ: SOFO) is dedicated to transforming how the world works and learns through innovative and scalable technology solutions. We help customers maximize the value of their video initiatives and infrastructure while leveraging our expertise and global footprint to help unlock a smarter, more connected world for learners, workers, and entrepreneurs everywhere. Sonic Foundry’s family of brands includes Mediasite®, Video Solutions, Vidable™ and Global Learning Exchange™, which are trusted by thousands of educational institutions, corporations, and health care organizations in dozens of countries around the world. For more information on how Sonic Foundry’s solutions can empower you and your organization to seize today’s opportunities as well as those of the future, visit www.sonicfoundry.com.

About Vidable™

Vidable™ is building a collection of AI-powered video analytics and transformation tools designed to operate at enterprise scale. In today’s environment, video is everywhere – and with so much content being created and shared, the traditional tools for managing video cannot keep up. Vidable is assembling the most cutting-edge, functional AI video capabilities to solve enterprise video’s existing and future challenges. To learn more about how Vidable can enable you to harness the transformative power of video AI, visit www.vidable.ai.

