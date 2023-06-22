iPower Launches the iFarm Smart Table Top Growing System

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DUARTE, Calif., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. ( IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products, is announcing the launch of its new iFarm Smart Table Top Growing System for herbs, flowers, fruits and vegetables, now available on Amazon.

The three-in-one automated indoor hydroponic garden system includes a large water tank to support plants for 1-3 weeks of growth, auto-LED lighting and auto-cycling without mess, soil or weather limitation. The compact grow area features a high-quality LED light fixture which provides consistent lighting for growing all year-round. In addition, the hydroponics system comes with a first-of-its-kind isolated seeding area, allowing the seeds to absorb water and nutrients simultaneously with the main growing tank. The iFarm Smart Table Top Growing System has a total of 28 pods for both growing and seeding to increase the grower’s productivity and yield.

The iFarm Smart Table Top Growing System is also equipped with Wi-Fi-enabled app control via the iFarm Indoor Growing App.

“The iFarm Smart Table Top Growing System is our latest innovation in uniquely designed hydroponics equipment for a home or office,” said Lawrence Tan, CEO of iPower. “Our analytics team determined this was a category with little differentiation, unmet need and price points that did not reflect the value or utility of the products. After nearly one year of development, we are excited to launch this product and provide an aesthetically pleasing, fast-growing indoor hydroponics system to our customers.”

For more information, or to purchase the iFarm Smart Table Top Growing System, please click here.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is a leading online retailer and supplier of consumer home and garden products. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its ecommerce channel partners and its websites, www.zenhydro.com and www.simpledeluxe.com. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at www.meetipower.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1ODc0MyM1NjQ4Nzc4IzIyMDg3MjI=
IPOWER.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.