Progress Software to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on June 29, 2023

33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Mass., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter of 2023 after the market close on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The company’s second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended on May 31, 2023.

Progress will host a conference call to review and discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

Conference Call Details
A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Progress’ website

To access the conference call by phone, please use this link to retrieve dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live conference call.

About Progress
Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress ( PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:Press Contact:
Michael MiccicheErica McShane
Progress SoftwareProgress Software
+1 781-850-8450+1 781-280-4000
[email protected][email protected]

Source: Progress Software Corporation

