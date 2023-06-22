Kodak Wins Prestigious Licensing International Excellence Award Honoring Innovation and Creativity in Brand Licensing

Kodak is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a winner at the prestigious Licensing International Excellence Awards. The company has been named the recipient of the Best Licensed Brand award in the Corporate category. This esteemed accolade highlights Kodak's unwavering commitment to innovation, creativity, and the power of its relationships.

Over 850 entries were submitted to this year’s competition from brands around the world, and just 30 winners were selected by an expert global judging panel and members of the licensing industry.

Celebrating exceptional achievements and contributions within the licensing community, the Excellence Awards shine a spotlight on the ability of brands to connect with consumers and align with corporate objectives. Additionally, the awards recognize the ingenuity of licensees in developing and launching products, as well as the efforts of retailers in effectively showcasing licensed merchandise to customers.

The Kodak Brand Licensing portfolio includes licensees across the globe with sales in over one hundred countries representing a wide range of categories including audio visual, printing, health and wellbeing, smart home, optical, apparel and more.

"Kodak is thrilled to be named a winner at the Licensing International Excellence Awards," said Clara Fort, VP Global Brand Licensing. "This prestigious recognition is a testament to the remarkable work of our teams and the strength of our licensing arrangements. We are dedicated to leveraging our brand to connect with consumers, drive our business objectives, and empower our licensees to deliver exceptional products and experiences."

About Kodak

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is a leading global manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials & chemicals. With 79,000 worldwide patents earned over 130 years of R&D, we believe in the power of technology and science to enhance what the world sees and creates. Our innovative, award-winning products, combined with our customer-first approach, make us the partner of choice for commercial printers worldwide. Kodak is committed to environmental stewardship, including industry leadership in developing sustainable solutions for print. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, or follow us on Twitter %40Kodak and LinkedIn.

