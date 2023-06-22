AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms ( VITL) Restorative Eggs have been shell-ebrated as Mindful Awards’ 2023 “Egg Product of the Year” for doing what’s right for people and the planet. Restorative Eggs are produced on four farms that implemented a suite of regenerative farming principles to promote rich, nutrient-dense soil. These farms have applied regenerative practices to hundreds of acres of farmland and produced over one million high-quality eggs for mindful eaters across the country. This latest recognition of Vital Farms’ ongoing work to bring more ethical food to the table is just one of over a half dozen awards the company has garnered this year.



“Regenerative farming is a growing and evolving practice that Vital Farms is scaling with the farms and farmers they work with. They aim to create a harmonious ecosystem between land and animals that’s good for the hens and will leave the land better than they found it,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “As pioneers of pasture-raised farming, they already follow incredibly high standards, and regenerative farming takes those standards to a new level. Vital Farms is leading the industry forward by implementing emerging and scalable practices that support farmers, animals, and the environment.”

Mindful Awards is an independent recognition platform that honors conscious companies that are mindfully making waves in the world of consumer-packaged goods. The annual product awards, which attracted more than 1650 nominations from across the globe this year, are selected using a mix of criteria including impact, transparency, innovation, health, deliciousness, and credibility. This is Vital Farms’ third consecutive Mindful Awards accolade following 2022 “Butter Product of the Year” and 2021 “Egg Product of the Year” wins.

See the full 2023 Mindful Awards winners list here: https://mindfulawards.com/

To learn more about Restorative Eggs, visit: www.vitalfarms.com/restorative

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms ( VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 300 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 22,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

CONTACT:

Media:

Rob Discher

[email protected]

Investors:

Matt Siler

[email protected]