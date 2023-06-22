Travel + Leisure Co. Welcomes Amandine Robin as Chief Brand and Communications Officer

NYSE:TNL, Financial), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, announced today that Amandine Robin will join the company as Chief Brand and Communications Officer, serving on the company’s Executive Committee. In this new role, Ms. Robin will lead the company’s brand, communications, and digital marketing programs as the organization executes on the expansion of its multi-brand strategy.

This press release features multimedia.

Amandine-Robin-TNL.jpg

Amandine Robin will join Travel + Leisure Co. as Chief Brand and Communications Officer, serving on the company’s Executive Committee. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At this stage of our company’s evolution, the addition of Ms. Robin to our Executive Committee will be pivotal in helping us tell the story of how we put the world on vacation,” said Michael D. Brown, president and chief executive officer of Travel + Leisure Co. “Her experience in driving the performance of well-known consumer brands will generate both consumer and partner engagement with our businesses and help accelerate our growth in the years to come.”

Ms. Robin spent the past 11 years at Pernod Ricard, the world’s No. 1 premium wine and spirits organization, most recently as Chief Communications Officer for the North America region, serving on the company’s executive team based in New York. Prior to that she worked for McCarthy Tétrault and GE Capital in Canada. She is an award-winning communications leader recognized internationally for her transformational communications programs. She will lead the Travel + Leisure Co. teams supporting the company’s global brands, internal and external communications, digital marketing, social media, and consumer insights.

“I’m proud to join the team at one of the world’s renowned travel brands as we deliver on the mission of putting the world on vacation,” Ms. Robin said. “Together we will fuel the company’s growth as the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company.”

She earned a dual Bachelor of Commerce degree in Strategic Marketing and International Business from NEOMA Business School in France and the University of Ottawa in Canada, and completed the Pernod Ricard Executive Leadership Program at INSEAD. She served as a board member with Columbia University Maison Française and Keep America Beautiful, among other organizations.

Ms. Robin will be based at the company’s global headquarters in Orlando, Fla.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

As the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. (

NYSE:TNL, Financial) transformed the way families vacation with the introduction of the most dynamic points-based vacation ownership program at Club+Wyndham, and the first vacation exchange network, RCI. The company delivers more than six million vacations each year at 245+ timeshare resorts worldwide, through tailored travel and membership products, and via Travel+%2B+Leisure+GO - the signature subscription travel club inspired by the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine. With hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, our 18,000+ dedicated associates bring out the best in people and places around the globe. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

