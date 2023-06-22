Walmart associates were joined by local elected officials and community members today to celebrate the grand opening of a new 2.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center twenty miles northeast of Indianapolis, located at 5259 W 500 N. in McCordsville. This next generation facility is Walmart’s largest fulfillment center to date, and will enable the retailer to fulfill more orders, more quickly.

“Indiana is proud to welcome this next generation Walmart fulfillment center, which represents a significant investment in our industry and our people,” said Ann Lathrop, chief strategy officer of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. “Walmart has long been a good corporate partner in Indiana, and we’re excited to see their commitment grow in Hancock County.”

Increased Order Capacity, Faster Shipping Speeds

The McCordsville fulfillment center is the second of four next+generation+facilities that brings the powerful combination of people, technology and machine learning together to achieve faster shipping and delivery, while increasing Walmart.com order fulfillment capacity.

The space is Walmart’s largest fulfillment center to-date and is designed to expand access to the retailer’s next- or two-day shipping. Combined with the rest of Walmart’s fulfillment network, these next generation fulfillment centers will enable the retailer to reach 95% of the U.S. population with the service. Walmart Fulfillment Services, Walmart’s end-to-end third-party fulfillment service, will also leverage the space to fulfill Marketplace items.

“The McCordsville grand opening marks a major milestone in our supply chain modernization journey,” said Karisa Sprague, senior vice president, Fulfillment Network Operations for Walmart U.S. “With more customers shopping online, we’re leverage state-of-the-art technology to increase speed of delivery all while creating tech-empowered career opportunities for our associates.”

New Career Opportunities

Additional benefits of this game-changing technology include new career pathways – and job comfort – for associates. The McCordsville fulfillment center will be home to more than 1,000 Walmart associates. The retailer is currently hiring for a variety of positions, including tech-focused jobs. Each job brings with it a pathway for opportunity at Walmart.

“I’m pleased that nearly half of the associates in our McCordsville fulfillment center are continuing their career with us here after having worked in our Plainfield facility,” said Geoffrey Appleby, general manager, McCordsville fulfillment center. “And I’m excited to welcome new team members from the area. Together, we’ll focus on the community and our customers.”

Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, stock purchase plan and access to a tuition-paid+college+degree+through+Walmart%26rsquo%3Bs+Live+Better+U. Candidates can search for open positions and complete applications online at %3Ci%3Ecareers.walmart.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

Continued Investment in Indiana Community

Walmart commemorated the grand opening with donations of $5,000 to two local organizations – Riley Children’s Foundation and Mt. Vernon Education Foundation. The donation reflects Walmart’s commitment to community. In fiscal year 2022, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $48.8 million in cash and in-kind donations to nonprofit organizations in Indiana. Walmart serves Indiana customers at 127 retail units and online through Walmart.com.

“Riley Children’s Foundation is grateful to partner with Walmart and to accept this donation that helps us ensure every child receives quality healthcare at Riley,” said Alane Helmer, assistant vice president, corporate and foundation giving, Riley Children’s Foundation. “Partnerships like this are so important as they fuel our mission to inspire people to invest in pediatric research, care and programs that support the physical and mental health of kids.”

“Walmart associates have a boundless well of generosity that sparks dreams and transforms lives,” said Renee Oldham, executive director, Mt. Vernon Education Foundation. “By extending their support this spring to the Mt. Vernon Education Foundation and the Mt. Vernon Community School District, they served as a catalyst for growth and success in our community. Through their presence in classrooms and their unwavering dedication, they not only aided but also, nurtured the aspirations of countless children. We deeply appreciate your investment in our students.”

The retailer employs over 43,000 associates in Indiana, and supports local business across the state, spending $1.1 billion with Hoosier suppliers in fiscal year 2023 and supporting 33,373 Hoosier supplier jobs.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https%3A%2F%2Ffacebook.com%2Fwalmart, on Twitter at https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fwalmart, and on LinkedIn at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fwalmart%2F.

