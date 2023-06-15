AAM Names Top Suppliers During 29th Annual Supplier Day

DETROIT, June 15, 2023

PGI Auto Components Kunshan Co., LTD awarded top honor

DETROIT, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL), a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier of driveline and metal forming technologies, named its top suppliers today during the company's 29th Annual Supplier Day event. The event recognizes key suppliers with Supplier of the Year and Supplier Excellence Awards.

"Our suppliers play a critical role in the success of AAM," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "They are integral to our mission to deliver the industry's best driveline, metal forming and EV technologies to our global customers. We thank all our suppliers and congratulate our Supplier of the Year and Supplier Excellence Award winners."

The AAM Supplier of the Year Award was presented to PGI Auto Components Kunshan Co., LTD. PGI Auto is a direct-material supplier that provides aluminum castings to several AAM facilities across different continents. It is the largest aluminum casting and machining supplier to AAM Asia and supplies 95-part numbers to AAM globally across multiple platforms including electrification products. PGI Auto was a Launch Excellence winner in 2022, as well an AAM Supplier of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, 12 suppliers were awarded with AAM Supplier Excellence Awards for their demonstrated success in delivery, launch, quality, sustainability (a new category) and innovation. The awardees are:

Delivery:

  • ArcelorMittal Tubular Products USA Corporation
  • Shannon Precision Fasteners, LLC
  • Semyung Industrial Co., Ltd.

Launch:

  • Draxton México S de RL de CV
  • GeNI de México, S. A. de C. V.
  • Hutchinson Seal de México, S.A. DE C.V.

Quality:

  • Kofco USA Inc.
  • MT Autocraft
  • Wayne Manufacturing, LLC

Innovation:

  • Valeo
  • Security 101

Sustainability:

  • Bocar SA DE CV

AAM has recognized exceptional suppliers each year since its founding in 1994. AAM associates from global procurement, product engineering, supplier quality, manufacturing and supply chain management selected this year's award winners based on several criteria including delivery performance, product quality, launch execution and technology leadership.

About AAM

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is Bringing the Future Faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Media Contacts:


Christopher M. Son, AAM

Charlotte Fisher, AAM

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Director, Communications & Community Relations

(313) 758-4814

(313) 758-2411

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

