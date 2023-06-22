Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital and technology services provider, today announced enhancements to its next generation provider search engine, SmartSelect MD (SSMD), that will further improve the Alight Worklife experience and healthcare navigation capabilities for users. With SSMD, employees can access personalized, provider recommendations for highly rated, quality providers, with specific expertise associated with their condition or needed procedure.

“People frequently face difficulties in finding new providers due to out-of-date health plan directories and missing information, as well as clinical and personal referrals that lead to less than optimal patient outcomes,” said Bipin Mistry, Chief Medical Officer at Alight. “To avoid costly mistakes, it is critical employees have a trusted place to quickly identify the high-quality and affordable options in their network. With SmartSelect MD’s enhancements embedded on Alight Worklife, employees can easily leverage rich market data and powerful algorithms to select providers that will deliver the most value— better outcomes and increased savings.”

The SSMD methodology scores providers on their specific expertise in treating the diagnosis or procedure being queried. For instance, a search for an orthopedic surgeon who treats hip replacements will be measured differently than a search for one that performs arthroscopic surgery. Options are ranked by leveraging algorithms, based on physician specialty, across five data categories: clinical quality, relative experience, appropriateness of care, patient experience, and cost.

In recent studies, Alight has found that on average, SSMD delivers $441 in claims-based savings per provider recommendation. Additionally, employees who leverage Alight’s Healthcare Navigation support have cases that are 26% less costly overall—starting with a provider recommendation—when compared to those without support.

Additional enhancements to SSMD help deliver a new, decision-focused experience for employees by:

Quickly identifying the quality providers with an easy-to-understand overall score and badges denoting Elite, Excellent, and Good providers.

Promoting trust and action by bringing together the key information that individuals evaluate when selecting a provider: insurance coverage, clinical quality, patient ratings and costs.

Enabling easier selection with side-by-side provider comparisons, the ability to share results with family or caregivers, listing affiliated locations and proximity.

Offering cost transparency for providers and facilities, empowering employees and families to make more informed decisions before receiving care.

Extending personalized support across the journey, when clients also leverage high-touch services from Alight Health Pros and Medical Allies for their people.

To learn more about SSMD and Alight’s Healthcare Navigation services available on Alight Worklife, visit Alight.com.

Alight is a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider that powers confident health, wealth and wellbeing decisions for 36 million people and dependents. Our Alight Worklife® platform combines data and analytics with a simple, seamless user experience. Supported by our global delivery capabilities, Alight Worklife is transforming the employee experience for people around the world. With personalized, data-driven health, wealth, pay and wellbeing insights, Alight brings people the security of better outcomes and peace of mind throughout life’s big moments and most important decisions. Learn how Alight unlocks growth for organizations of all sizes at alight.com.

