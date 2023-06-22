Fitch Affirms 'AAAmmf' Rating for the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

RYE, N.Y., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC is pleased to announce that Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ‘AAAmmf’ rating for the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund ( GABXX). Fitch considered the Fund’s low exposure to interest rate risk, holdings of liquid assets, and maturity profile, consistent with Fitch’s high ‘AAAmmf’ rating criteria. Additionally, Fitch also views Gabelli Funds, LLC's investment advisory capabilities, financial and resource commitments, operational controls, corporate governance and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf' rating assigned to the Fund.

The Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund is among the most attractive money market funds in its class. The quality of U.S. Treasury securities coupled with total expenses capped at 0.08% and the exemption from state and local income taxes of its dividends, translates into a very competitive after-tax yield.

The Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund is a money market mutual fund managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI). The Fund invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities and its primary objective is high current income consistent with the preservation of principal and liquidity.

For more information regarding the Fund, call:
Judith A. Raneri
914-921-5417
Ronald S. Eaker
914-921-5413

An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund. There is no guarantee that the Fund can achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the Fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains more complete information about this and other matters and should be read carefully before investing. You can obtain a prospectus by calling Gabelli Funds, LLC at 1-800-GABELLI (1-800-422-3554).

Distributed by G.distributors, LLC, a registered broker dealer and member of FINRA.

ti?nf=ODg1OTI5OCM1NjUwMzc1IzIyMDYzNjE=
Gabelli-Funds.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.