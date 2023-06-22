Oportun Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation ( OPRT) (“Oportun”, or the "Company") today announced that effective June 10, 2023, it granted a total of 58,702 restricted stock units and 16,210 stock options under the Oportun 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan to 10 new employees who joined Oportun. The awards of 58,702 restricted stock units have a four-year vesting term and 25% will vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, with the balance vesting in twelve substantially equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to continued employment or service through each vesting date. The awards of 16,210 stock options have a four-year vesting term and 25% will vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, with the balance vesting in 36 substantially equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to continued employment or service through each vesting date.

About Oportun

Oportun ( OPRT) is a mission-driven fintech that puts its 1.9 million members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, budgeting, and spending capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $16.0 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped our members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

Investor Contact
Dorian Hare
(650) 590-4323
[email protected]

Media Contact
Usher Lieberman
(650) 769-9414
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg1OTI0MyM1NjUwMjIwIzIxMjQyMzQ=
Oportun-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.