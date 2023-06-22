CBL Properties Announces Addition of Crunch Fitness and Three New Restaurants at Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee

NYSE:CBL, Financial) today announced exciting additions to the Hamilton Place complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Crunch Fitness will occupy approximately 35,000 square feet on the upper level of the former Sears next to Dave & Busters. In addition, Texas Roadhouse and two popular local restaurants, Taco Mamacita and Community Pie will open on the Hamilton Place campus in the coming year.

“I am thrilled to announce the addition of Crunch Fitness and three new dining options to the Hamilton Place campus,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “Since CBL purchased the former Sears building in 2017, we have introduced a variety of market-exclusive tenants to Chattanooga including Dave & Busters, The Cheesecake Factory, and an Aloft by Marriott Hotel. The addition of Crunch Fitness and these restaurants further diversifies the uses available at Hamilton Place and supports our strategy of redefining our malls through the combination of in-demand retail, restaurants, and non-retail uses.”

Featuring more than one million dollars of new equipment, Crunch Fitness will offer members a variety of cardio equipment, weights, a HIIT zone with 75 feet of turf area, a group exercise room, spin studio, infrared saunas, and a rest and relaxation room with tanning and hydro-massage loungers. This location will also offer Kids Crunch, a childcare area with secure check-in, Playsoft playground, mini movie theater, arts and crafts, staffed by trained childcare staff. Construction on Crunch Fitness is set to begin in August and a planned opening later this year.

Lebovitz added, “The Hamilton Place campus has experienced tremendous growth and tenant demand over the last several years, celebrating several high-profile grand openings, including most recently Nordstrom Rack at The Terrace and the addition of new specialty stores such as Tradehome Shoes, Rose & Remington, and many others as well as J. Crew Factory opening in fall 2023.”

Work is currently underway on Community Pie, which will open in July at the former Old Chicago location, as well as Taco Mamacita in the former Sticky Fingers location, which will open in 2024. Construction on Texas Roadhouse is set to begin later this month with a planned opening date in 2024.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL’s owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 94 properties totaling 58.5 million square feet across 22 states, including 56 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

