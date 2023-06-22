Chegg, Inc. ( NYSE:CHGG, Financial), the leading student-first connected learning platform, announced the release of its 2022+Environmental%2C+Social%2C+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+report. The comprehensive report outlines Chegg’s commitment to ethical management, an empowered employee culture, environmentally sustainable practices, responsible product and service development, and fostering positive societal impact.

Chegg’s mission is to help every student achieve their best in school and beyond. Since its founding, the company’s ESG principles have served as a foundation to drive positive impact for its students, employees, shareholders, and partners. As a leader in student learning, Chegg believes in the importance of upholding the highest standards of business conduct to deliver a best-in-class learning platform for today’s students. The report highlights the company’s strategy and progress in key ESG areas.

“We are proud to launch our 2022 ESG report and showcase our dedication to transparency, accountability and creating positive impact. By integrating ESG principles into our business, we believe we can shape a more sustainable and equitable future for our students and all our stakeholders,” said Dan Rosensweig, CEO and President of Chegg, Inc.

Highlights of the ESG report include:

Expanded greenhouse gas emissions reporting to include Scope 3, emissions from our indirect value chain.

Held the first Global Day of Impact with Chegg volunteers donating over 1,500 hours mentoring students, serving meals to people experiencing hunger, packaging hygiene and self-care kits, assembling STEAM kits for classrooms and more.

Celebrated the fifth year of being certified as a Great Place to Work in the U.S. and India, including specific awards for being a Great Place to Work for parents, women, millennials and technology.

Launched inaugural Student Mental Health Week in partnership with social impact organizations reaching millions of students and advocating with legislators for student mental health resources.

Chegg For Good partnered with 30 organizations in 2022 furthering our impact goals to advance access to education and student wellbeing. Our partners included supporting classrooms through DonorsChoose.org, ensuring access to education and resources through SEEDS India and delivering free coding camps to students through Kode with Klossy.

90% of Chegg users surveyed report that the learning platform helps them better understand the concepts they are studying in school and 91% say they get better grades when they use Chegg to understand their coursework. 1

Continued commitment to academic integrity and supporting student learning through the Chegg Honor Code, which guides students on acceptable use of Chegg's platform and deepened our understanding of student learning and success through our Academic Advisory Board.

Putting students first guides our critical priority to help protect the data of our learners, our employees, and our business. Chegg proactively mitigates cybersecurity risks through practices designed to establish appropriate physical, technical, and administrative safeguards to help protect data.

Chegg's eight employee resource groups (ERGs) hosted over 65 events in 2022 focused on cultivating community, creating awareness, giving back and providing education and resources to our diverse team.

Learn more about Chegg%26rsquo%3Bs+ESG+strategy+and+progress+here.

1 Results reflect a Chegg online survey conducted among a random sample of U.S. Chegg Study and Chegg Study Pack customers that used Chegg Study or Chegg Study Pack in Q2 2022 and Q3 2022. Respondent base (n=1662) among approximately 1.14MM invites. Sample size represents this population of customers within a margin of error of 2.4% at 95% confidence. Survey responses are not a guarantee of any particular results as individual experiences may vary. Survey fielded between Sept. 28–Oct 10, 2022. Each respondent was entered into a drawing to win 1 of 10 $500 e-gift cards.

About Chegg

Millions of people all around the world Learn with Chegg. Our mission is to improve learning and learning outcomes by putting students first. We support life-long learners starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners to help them better understand their academic course materials, and also provides personal and professional development skills training, to help them achieve their learning goals. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

