Patterson Companies Elects Meenu Agarwal to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Patterson Companies (Nasdaq: PDCO) today announced that Meenu Agarwal has been elected to the Patterson Companies Board of Directors, effective June 13, 2023. Ms. Agarwal currently serves as Group Senior Vice President, Customer Experience and Success of Workday, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Ms. Agarwal will serve on the Board’s Audit and Finance Committee.

“As we continue to enhance our software-as-a-service technology solutions and platforms, we are excited to welcome Meenu to the Board of Directors,” said John D. Buck, Chairman of the Board of Patterson Companies. “Meenu is a skilled executive with extensive experience leading sales, customer success, field operations, channel partners, and professional services organizations at various companies, and will provide valuable insights and enhance the diversity of perspectives on our Board. We look forward to her contributions in the customer experience and success arena as we continue to pursue technology innovation as a means of driving customer value and improving shareholder value.”

The Board determined to increase its size from eight to nine directors, thereby creating a new seat for Ms. Agarwal

Meenu Agarwal Biography

Since May 2022, Ms. Agarwal has served as Group Senior Vice President, Customer Experience and Success of Workday, Inc., which, as noted above, is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Prior to joining Workday, she served as Executive Vice President, Customer Success and Services for Automation Anywhere, Inc., which provides an intelligent automation and process intelligence platform, from March 2022 to April 2022. Prior to Automation Anywhere, she was Senior Vice President and General Manager of Customer Success of VMware, Inc., a multi-cloud platform provider, from July 2020 to March 2022, and Vice President, Global Customer Services for HubSpot, Inc., an entity that uses its cloud-based customer relationship management platform to help scaling companies deliver outstanding customer experience, from January 2020 to June 2020. From June 2008 to December 2019, Ms. Agarwal held numerous roles across IBM, which creates value for clients by helping them leverage the power of hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, including Global Client Success Leader for IBM’s Security Software Unit from July 2017 to December 2019, Global Director, Worldwide Sales for IBM’s Information Lifecycle Governance Unit, and Business Unit Executive for Enterprise and Midmarket in IBM’s Software Sales Group. Prior to IBM, Ms. Agarwal held managerial roles at Open Text Corporation, Vignette Professional Services and Oracle Systems.

Ms. Agarwal has a Bachelor of Technology degree with a major in electronics engineering from Banaras Hindu University Varanasi and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Canberra.

About Patterson Companies Inc.

Patterson Companies Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO) connects dental and animal health customers in North America and the U.K. to the latest products, technologies, services and innovative business solutions that enable operational and professional success. Our comprehensive portfolio, distribution network and supply chain are equaled only by our dedicated, knowledgeable people who deliver unrivaled expertise and unmatched customer service and support.

Learn more: pattersoncompanies.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230615909173r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230615909173/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.