Please replace the release dated June 14, 2023 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614844054/en/

The updated release reads:

QUAD DEBUTS NEW “BUILT ON QUAD” BRAND CAMPAIGN

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD), a global marketing experience (MX) company, is rolling out “Built on Quad.” This new campaign showcases Quad’s latest brand identity and marks the company’s first large-scale marketing and advertising effort in its 52-year history. Quad’s new brand campaign will run through digital, OOH, print, events, experiential, direct mail, sponsorship and sales assets. It will also be showcased at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, including the Nice Côte d'Azur Airport.

Quad provides end-to-end marketing solutions that remove friction wherever it occurs in the marketing journey for more than 2,900 clients, including Sirius XM, Amazon, the Albertsons Companies, and other major brands. The “Built on Quad” campaign focuses on the company’s strength as a one-stop partner for the modern marketer, and it also pays homage to its roots as one of the largest and most successful commercial printers in North America. The company produces over 765 billion pages and mails more than 8 billion direct mail pieces per year, making Quad one of the USPS’ largest clients.

“When I succeeded our founder in 2006, I believed even then that our greatest strength was our ability to uncomplicate customers’ marketing execution,” said Joel Quadracci, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Quad. “Since our beginning, we’ve actively created better ways to service marketers, who are our primary client. We've expanded on our original expertise as a print manufacturer to become a partner helping clients simplify their entire marketing ecosystem. And we've built the capabilities to handle all their marketing needs from strategy through execution. Our new brand expression incorporates that history and ushers in the next wave of Quad’s growth.”

Quad’s mission is to deliver a better marketing experience so its clients can focus on delivering the best customer experience. As an MX company, Quad combines unparalleled integration capabilities with quantifiable business impact. Quad’s mission is validated by insights from recent Forrester research, which affirms that while marketers have a functional mandate to operate in today’s increasingly complex marketing environment, they have an emotional need to eliminate the complication caused by poorly integrated marketing ecosystems. Quad’s uniquely integrated marketing platform helps solve this dilemma. The new campaign focuses on Quad’s roll-up-its-sleeves ‘maker culture’ and covers the full breadth of Quad’s products and services, including creative, intelligence, content, direct, media, packaging, production and in-store.

“This is a huge moment for the Quad brand as most marketers have an historical impression of what Quad can do for them. Now with this very strong signal, we are telling the most complete story of our offerings as a modern marketing company that provides excellence at scale," said Josh Golden, Quad’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our ‘Built on Quad’ campaign speaks both to our foundational history as well as how we are widening the aperture of our integrated offerings all under one roof in service to the marketer. This work also creates more visibility around our culture of makers, which deserves to be celebrated. It’s exciting to bring Quad’s story to the marketplace in this way.”

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD) is a global marketing experience company that gives brands a more streamlined, impactful, flexible and frictionless way to go to market and reach consumers. Quad’s strategic priorities are powered by three key competitive advantages that include integrated marketing platform excellence, ongoing innovation, and culture and social purpose. The company’s integrated marketing platform is powered by a set of core specialties including strategy and consulting, data and analytics, technology solutions, media services, creative and content solutions, and managed services.

Serving more than 2,900 clients, Quad has approximately 15,000 people working in 14 countries around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614844054/en/